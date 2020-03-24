Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,770 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Universal worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 8.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Universal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

