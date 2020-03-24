Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,908. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

