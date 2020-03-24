Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

REGI stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

