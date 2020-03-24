Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Replimune Group worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Replimune Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

