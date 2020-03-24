Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Flushing Financial worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,876.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,198. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

