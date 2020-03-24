Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

