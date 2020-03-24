Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,437 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Atreca worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCEL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $92,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

