Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $907.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

