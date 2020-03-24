Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,291 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.09, for a total transaction of $2,910,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,134,457.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 196,552 shares worth $85,726,446. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.21. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

