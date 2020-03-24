Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,669 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Northwest Bancshares worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.