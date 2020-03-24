Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,031 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.