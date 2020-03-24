Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,389 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

BLDR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

