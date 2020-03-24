Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,589 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $988.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.