Victrex (LON:VCT) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,213.18 ($29.11).

LON VCT traded up GBX 136 ($1.79) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,044 ($26.89). 197,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,264.52.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,985 shares of company stock worth $6,579,060.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

