VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $21,075.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001520 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

