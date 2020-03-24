VIDY (VIDY) One Day Volume Tops $2.49 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $2.49 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

