Viela Bio’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 31st (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio’s (NYSE:VIE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 31st. Viela Bio had issued 7,900,000 shares in its IPO on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,100,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE VIE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

