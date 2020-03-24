Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

