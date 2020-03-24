Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $11.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 297.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 26,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

