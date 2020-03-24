Vinci (DG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Vinci was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Vinci had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Vinci was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Vinci was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Vinci was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA DG traded up €3.84 ($4.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €69.10 ($80.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.53. Vinci SA has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

