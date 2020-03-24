Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 471,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from to in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,904. The stock has a market cap of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.87%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.