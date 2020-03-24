Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

