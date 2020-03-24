VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,719. VirTra Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

