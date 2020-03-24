Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146,484 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $422,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 115,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Visa by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after buying an additional 103,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

Visa stock opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

