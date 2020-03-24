Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 446,163 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.10% of Visa worth $378,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $18.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. 24,473,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,712. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

