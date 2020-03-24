Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 86,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.