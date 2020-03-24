Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,526,820 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for 3.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.12% of Vistra Energy worth $461,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after buying an additional 3,840,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

