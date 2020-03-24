Vitae Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Vitae has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $274,239.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00016876 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003479 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003282 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 231.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

