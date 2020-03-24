VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

NYSE VMW traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 654,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 705,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,152,000 after purchasing an additional 206,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

