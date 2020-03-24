VNT Chain (VNT) Tops One Day Volume of $176,256.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $176,256.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

