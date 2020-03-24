Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €178.21 ($207.22).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €11.93 ($13.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.18 ($121.14). 1,224,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

