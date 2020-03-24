Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.69 ($64.75).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA traded up €3.59 ($4.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €44.38 ($51.60). The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.69. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.