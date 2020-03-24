vSlice (VSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,654.74

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One vSlice token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a market capitalization of $24,654.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSlice has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

