Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

