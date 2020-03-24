Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wajax from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.35. 207,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$403.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

