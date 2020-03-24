Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,029. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

