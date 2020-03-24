Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Walmart worth $1,014,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

