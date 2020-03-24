Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Buy at Cleveland Research

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

WMT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates now owns 3,377,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 85,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 527,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

