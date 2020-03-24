Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,435,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

