Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $6.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.02087049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00075648 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinnest, Kucoin, Allbit, COSS, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

