Wanchain Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns and Huobi. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $302,344.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005769 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

