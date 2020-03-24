Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $605.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

