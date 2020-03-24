Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.