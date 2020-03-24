Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Holdings Cut by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 236,394 shares during the quarter. Waterstone Financial comprises about 5.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 175,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.