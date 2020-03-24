wave edu coin (WEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,150.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $278,175.98 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,707,848 tokens. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.