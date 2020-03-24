Waves Community Token (WCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,308.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $470,142.90 and approximately $21,308.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.