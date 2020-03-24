Waves Reaches Market Cap of $93.90 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00013912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, YoBit and BCEX. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $93.90 million and approximately $50.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018921 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005642 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,484,904 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinbe, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin, Exrates, BCEX, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Kuna, COSS, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

