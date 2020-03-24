WAX Hits Market Cap of $34.50 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One WAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Kucoin. WAX has a total market cap of $34.50 million and $1.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,629,887,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,071,314 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tidex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, C2CX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.