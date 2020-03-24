Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 27,950 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,950 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $10.98 on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. 53,642,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

