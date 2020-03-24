Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,561,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,156,110,000. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 2.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 542.42% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock traded up $7.92 on Tuesday, reaching $84.44. 322,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,560. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.